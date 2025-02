Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit declines 39.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.87% to Rs 2061.01 crore

Net profit of Thomas Cook (India) declined 39.82% to Rs 49.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 82.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 2061.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1893.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2061.011893.135.626.15111.88140.0174.97106.8249.5882.39

