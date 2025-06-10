Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR leads losers in 'B' group

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, HMA Agro Industries Ltd, GACM Technologies Ltd and Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2025.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, HMA Agro Industries Ltd, GACM Technologies Ltd and Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2025.

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR crashed 9.17% to Rs 0.99 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd tumbled 8.88% to Rs 95.91. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4027 shares in the past one month.

HMA Agro Industries Ltd lost 7.54% to Rs 33.86. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22581 shares in the past one month.

GACM Technologies Ltd pared 6.25% to Rs 1.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 244.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd corrected 5.35% to Rs 251.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33491 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; pharma shares gain

L&T bags 'major' orders for power transmission and distribution biz

Greaves Electric Mobility appoints Vikas Singh as MD

Zydus receives EIR for the API manufacturing facility at Dabhasa

Board of PTC India Financial Services approves change in directorate

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story