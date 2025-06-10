Remsons Industries gains as arm bags 12-cr purchase order

Remsons Industries rose 1.84% to Rs 144 after its step-down subsidiary, BEE Lighting, received a purchase order worth Rs 12 crore from a premier German multi-brand OEM.

BEE Lighting has been approached by a global multinational original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the design and development of exterior vehicle lighting.

The contract has been awarded by an international entity, marking a significant step in BEE Lightings global engagement and capabilities in advanced automotive lighting solutions.

According to the companys exchange filing, the order is to be executed immediately, underscoring the urgency and strategic nature of the engagement.

The single order is valued at Rs 12 crore, highlighting BEE Lightings growing presence in high-value international automotive projects.

The company clarified that the contract has been awarded by an international entity, and neither the promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity. Furthermore, the transaction does not fall under related party transactions as per regulatory norms. Remsons Industries is an automotive OEM components manufacturer supplying to two, three and four-wheeler vehicles, commercial vehicles and off highway vehicles all over India and automotive OEMs globally since last 50 years. Headquartered in Mumbai, Remsons has state of the art facilities in Gurgaon, Pune, Pardi and Daman in India, also Stourport & Redditch in England (UK). The company's expertise extends across a range of high-quality auto components, including Control Cables, Gear Shifters, Pedal Boxes, Winches, lighting, sensors to many OEMS within and outside India.