Cipla consolidated net profit rises 18.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.67% to Rs 6624.86 crore

Net profit of Cipla rose 18.27% to Rs 1177.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 995.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 6624.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6269.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6624.866269.3825.9023.831858.041613.811611.361374.601177.64995.70

