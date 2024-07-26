Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Latent View Analytics standalone net profit rises 5.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Latent View Analytics standalone net profit rises 5.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Sales rise 14.59% to Rs 78.95 crore

Net profit of Latent View Analytics rose 5.65% to Rs 27.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 78.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.9568.90 15 OPM %32.5131.26 -PBDT41.3138.14 8 PBT38.9136.23 7 NP27.8726.38 6

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

