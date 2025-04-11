Motherson announces transformative measures to optimize cost and operational efficiencies

Samvardhana Motherson International announced that the company being a sustainable solutions provider is committed to support and create value for its stakeholders and has completed 23 acquisitions since 2020 making substantial investments globally.

The evolving and dynamic automotive production environment with increased complexity across the supply chain and regulatory uncertainties are driving global volatilities. To be prepared to operate in this evolving landscape and to breathe with the market, the company through its subsidiary SMRP BV, has proactively initiated a series of transformative measures in Central & Western Europe.

The series of strategic measures would include various operational initiatives and active engagement and collaboration with the local workmen representative associations and will work on defining an optimization plan for adjusting and recalibrating the workforce in respective countries.

The proposed transformative measures will be implemented in a phased manner and would be targeting optimization of a cost block of approx. EUR 50 Mn per annum once fully executed over the next three years. The cost block under optimization includes various elements such as salary, benefits, overheads, cost of leased / contract employees etc.

This transformative effort aims to address the changing supply chain landscape and implement necessary changes while ensuring uninterrupted customer supplies.

