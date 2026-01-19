Cipla Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1389.6, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.4% rally in NIFTY and a 0.15% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1389.6, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 25538.45. The Sensex is at 83093.05, down 0.57%.Cipla Ltd has lost around 8.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22217.05, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.66 lakh shares in last one month.