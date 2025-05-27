Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit declines 7.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers declined 7.14% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.74% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.870.793.543.1783.9191.1489.2791.800.360.361.571.530.360.361.571.530.260.281.171.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News