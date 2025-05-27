Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Healthcare reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Healthcare reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.36% to Rs 154.47 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Healthcare reported to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 29.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 154.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 39.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 83.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 542.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 473.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales154.47133.90 15 542.60473.42 15 OPM %7.6211.98 -15.1916.11 - PBDT19.2616.48 17 73.9355.27 34 PBT11.739.18 28 46.0127.65 66 NP11.18-29.92 LP 39.50-83.79 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GVP Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rajkot Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 9.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Dynamic Archistructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Landmark Property Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story