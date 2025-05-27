Bajaj Healthcare reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.36% to Rs 154.47 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Healthcare reported to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 29.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 154.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 39.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 83.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 542.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 473.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

154.47133.90542.60473.427.6211.9815.1916.1119.2616.4873.9355.2711.739.1846.0127.6511.18-29.9239.50-83.79

