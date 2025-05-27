Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.15% to Rs 83.73 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament declined 76.47% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.15% to Rs 83.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.98% to Rs 12.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 91.62% to Rs 316.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

83.7350.70316.30165.071.337.165.105.971.904.7416.8911.211.774.4816.1310.280.803.4012.047.67

