Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axita Cotton reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Axita Cotton reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 36.72% to Rs 139.86 crore

Net loss of Axita Cotton reported to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.72% to Rs 139.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 221.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.64% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.80% to Rs 652.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1102.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales139.86221.01 -37 652.721102.58 -41 OPM %-1.873.27 -0.232.45 - PBDT-2.397.04 PL 1.9528.56 -93 PBT-2.576.69 PL 0.8627.30 -97 NP-1.864.95 PL 1.0920.34 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Art Nirman standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Healthcare reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GVP Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rajkot Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 9.33% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story