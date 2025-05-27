Art Nirman standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 8.92 crore

Net profit of Art Nirman rose 250.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.64% to Rs 1.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.12% to Rs 27.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

8.9213.3827.3934.2920.295.9011.945.980.830.352.541.830.740.191.961.150.770.221.991.18

