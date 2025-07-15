Royal India Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 267.14% to Rs 41.67 crore

Net profit of Royal India Corporation reported to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 267.14% to Rs 41.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.41.6711.358.5424.053.23-0.383.22-0.383.22-0.38

