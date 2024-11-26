Citicorp Finance India standalone net profit rises 309.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 130.28% to Rs 206.01 crore

Net profit of Citicorp Finance India rose 309.20% to Rs 107.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 130.28% to Rs 206.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.206.0189.4683.2473.83139.6841.20139.3540.85107.1726.19

