Fertilizers &amp; Chemicals Travancore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales decline 14.98% to Rs 1061.82 crore

Net loss of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reported to Rs 61.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 165.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.98% to Rs 1061.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1248.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.15% to Rs 146.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 612.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.44% to Rs 5054.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6198.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1061.821248.84 -15 5054.936198.15 -18 OPM %3.5014.75 -7.1112.18 - PBDT29.40174.59 -83 315.66642.94 -51 PBT18.65165.44 -89 289.09612.83 -53 NP-61.20165.44 PL 146.17612.83 -76

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

