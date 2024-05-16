Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.48% in the March 2024 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 1342.77 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 44.48% to Rs 76.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 1342.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1139.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.20% to Rs 257.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.67% to Rs 4856.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4127.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1342.771139.22 18 4856.674127.19 18 OPM %9.528.53 -8.797.76 - PBDT122.8091.12 35 421.20320.16 32 PBT100.6372.06 40 340.32255.74 33 NP76.1752.72 44 257.58189.12 36

