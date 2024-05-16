Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit rises 40.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit rises 40.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 30.44% to Rs 165.44 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers rose 40.70% to Rs 47.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.44% to Rs 165.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.74% to Rs 187.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.71% to Rs 618.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 455.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales165.44126.83 30 618.54455.78 36 OPM %55.6660.38 -61.6056.35 - PBDT97.5576.23 28 384.24269.96 42 PBT64.3745.55 41 252.40148.89 70 NP47.7433.93 41 187.94112.04 68

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

