Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit rises 566.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales rise 99.88% to Rs 337.58 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods rose 566.05% to Rs 94.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 99.88% to Rs 337.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 593.17% to Rs 346.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 98.05% to Rs 1288.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 650.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales337.58168.89 100 1288.09650.39 98 OPM %28.6613.80 -27.8812.69 - PBDT95.9221.99 336 354.6677.61 357 PBT95.7521.79 339 353.9876.81 361 NP94.1814.14 566 346.0349.92 593

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

