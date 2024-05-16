Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit rises 566.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 99.88% to Rs 337.58 croreNet profit of Mishtann Foods rose 566.05% to Rs 94.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 99.88% to Rs 337.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 593.17% to Rs 346.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 98.05% to Rs 1288.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 650.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
