City Union Bank Independent Director ceases

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
W.e.f. 19 June 2025

City Union Bank announced that Shri. Narayanan Subramaniam Independent Director of the Bank vacated his office as an Independent Director from the close of business hours on June L9, 2025 on account of completion of his 8 years tenure in terms of Section 10(2AXi) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

