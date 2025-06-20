Nestle India rises on bonus issue plan

Nestle India rose 1.94% to Rs 2,364.05 after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 26 June 2025, to consider a bonus share issue.

The official announcement was made on 19 June 2025 after the market hours.

Nestlis the world's largest food and beverage company. It manufactures internationally famous brand names such as Nescaf Maggi, Milkybar, Kit Kat, Bar-One, Milkmaid, and Nestea.

The companys standalone net profit declined 5.2% to Rs 885.41 crore on a 4.49% jump in net sales to Rs 5,503.9 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

