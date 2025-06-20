Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.69%, rises for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.69%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3178, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.9% in last one year as compared to a 6.47% gain in NIFTY and a 5.78% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3178, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 25020.85. The Sensex is at 82167.38, up 0.99%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 2.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23434.65, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3184.1, up 2.84% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 11.9% in last one year as compared to a 6.47% gain in NIFTY and a 5.78% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

