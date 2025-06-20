Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamilnad Mercantile Bank trims lending rate by 50 bps; RLLR now at 8.50%

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank trims lending rate by 50 bps; RLLR now at 8.50%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank announced a 50 basis points (bps) reduction in its Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR), bringing it down from 9.00% to 8.50%, in line with the Reserve Bank of India's latest repo rate cut.

The new rates, effective from 20 June 2025, will reduce EMIs or loan tenures for borrowers, offering major relief to home and personal loan customers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently cut the repo rate by 50 basis points (0.50%), reducing it from 6% to 5.50%. Its effect is now slowly showing on the banks. Following other major banks, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has now reduced its Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) from 9.00% to 8.50%.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the renowned old private sector banks, having its headquarters in Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu). The bank has opened 26 new branches during the year FY 24-25.

The banks net profit rose 15.35% to Rs 291.90 crore on 8.78% increase in total income to Rs 1,542.06 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 0.21% to Rs 444.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.69%, rises for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.08%, rises for third straight session

Sun TV slips on buzz of Maran family feud

INR supported as NIFTY scales up one-week top

Wireless Tele-density increases to 82.42% in Mar-25

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story