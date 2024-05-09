Home / Markets / Capital Market News / City Union Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 148.7, down 2.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.79% in last one year as compared to a 20.42% rally in NIFTY and a 7.49% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 148.7, down 2.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.11% on the day, quoting at 22055.35. The Sensex is at 72647.03, down 1.12%.City Union Bank Ltd has eased around 6.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23849.75, down 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 149.2, down 3.31% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd jumped 7.79% in last one year as compared to a 20.42% rally in NIFTY and a 7.49% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 09 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

