City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 13.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.54% to Rs 1532.72 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 13.01% to Rs 287.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 254.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.54% to Rs 1532.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1374.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.62% to Rs 1123.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1015.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.69% to Rs 5834.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5270.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1532.721374.125834.045270.5768.1270.7569.2068.99362.96319.821416.631230.73362.96319.821416.631230.73287.96254.821123.631015.73

