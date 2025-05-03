V-Mart Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 780.08 crore

Net profit of V-Mart Retail reported to Rs 18.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 38.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 780.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 668.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 45.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 96.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.81% to Rs 3253.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2785.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

780.08668.603253.862785.608.746.0211.597.6553.078.75252.7791.63-1.29-51.9919.78-130.5018.51-38.9245.77-96.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News