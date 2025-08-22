Clean Science & Technology allots 6,532 equity shares under ESOS

Clean Science & Technology has allotted 6,532 equity shares under ESOS on 22 August 2025. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 10,62,67,259 (consisting of 10,62,67,259 equity shares of Re.1/- each) to Rs. 10,62,73,791 (consisting of 10,62,73,791 equity shares of Re.1/- each).

