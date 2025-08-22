Fedbank Financial Services allots 1.68 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 1,68,500 equity shares under ESOS on 22 August 2025. As a result of the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 3,73,14,11,840 consisting of 37,31,41,184 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,73,30,96,840 consisting of 37,33,09,684 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

