Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 61.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 31.95% to Rs 48.08 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Metals declined 61.27% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.95% to Rs 48.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.21% to Rs 4.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.53% to Rs 178.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales48.0870.65 -32 178.42305.17 -42 OPM %2.833.75 -3.916.50 - PBDT2.012.94 -32 9.0321.00 -57 PBT1.202.31 -48 6.2818.97 -67 NP0.671.73 -61 4.1213.83 -70

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

