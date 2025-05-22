Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 61.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.95% to Rs 48.08 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Metals declined 61.27% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.95% to Rs 48.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.21% to Rs 4.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.53% to Rs 178.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

