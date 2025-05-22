Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 48.49% to Rs 33.44 crore

Net Loss of P. H. Capital reported to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.49% to Rs 33.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.00% to Rs 7.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 185.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales33.4464.92 -48 185.49161.32 15 OPM %-25.66-1.23 -6.1417.14 - PBDT-8.59-0.85 -911 11.0927.51 -60 PBT-8.67-0.92 -842 10.7927.24 -60 NP-6.71-0.51 -1216 7.8520.13 -61

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

