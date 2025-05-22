Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 3.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 3.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 54.85% to Rs 12.28 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 3.08% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.85% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.94% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.21% to Rs 48.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.287.93 55 48.2533.00 46 OPM %7.9011.85 -7.9410.06 - PBDT0.950.91 4 3.663.09 18 PBT0.910.88 3 3.533.00 18 NP0.670.65 3 2.632.23 18

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

