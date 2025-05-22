Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 3.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.85% to Rs 12.28 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 3.08% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.85% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.94% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.21% to Rs 48.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

