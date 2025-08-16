Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 51.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.20% to Rs 248.36 crore

Net profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt declined 51.17% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.20% to Rs 248.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 261.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.248.36261.9852.9055.0020.2235.7214.2129.1210.6421.79

