Vipul Organics Q1 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Vipul Organics' consolidated net profit jumped 11.50% to Rs 1.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1.13 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped fell 1.23% year on year to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter, registering a growth of 1.89% on a YoY basis.

Total expenses shed 1.47% to Rs 36.07 crore during the quarter from Rs 36.61 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 14.29 crore (down 10.77% YoY), while employee benefits expenses were Rs 2.73 crore (up 11.42% YoY) during the period under review.

The company also announced that its Board has granted in-principle approval to raise up to Rs 50 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares and/or warrants to selected investors. Further details regarding the structure, timeline, and investor participation will be shared once finalized.

Vipul Organics is a specialty chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment. The company provides total colouring solutions to paint, printing ink, plastics and masterbatches, textiles, rubber & latex, agriculture, leather, dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals, food beverages and confectionaries industries.

Shares of Vipul Organics soared 2.33% to close at Rs 225.75 on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

