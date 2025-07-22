IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 16.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.21% to Rs 290.74 crore

Net profit of IRB InvIT Fund rose 16.12% to Rs 99.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 290.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 273.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.290.74273.7584.1482.90173.68152.16103.0788.7899.6085.77

