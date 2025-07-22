Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 16.12% in the June 2025 quarter

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 16.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 6.21% to Rs 290.74 crore

Net profit of IRB InvIT Fund rose 16.12% to Rs 99.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 290.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 273.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales290.74273.75 6 OPM %84.1482.90 -PBDT173.68152.16 14 PBT103.0788.78 16 NP99.6085.77 16

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

