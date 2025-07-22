Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: PNB Housing Finance, Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Finance, CIE Automotive

Stock Alert: PNB Housing Finance, Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Finance, CIE Automotive

Securities in F&O Ban:

Bandhan Bank and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 22 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

United Breweries, Aurionpro Solutions, Blue Jet Healthcare, Colgate Palmolive (India), CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient DLM, Dalmia Bharat, Dixon Technologies (India), Goodluck India, Huhtamaki India, Ideaforge Technology, IRFC, JSW Infra, Kajaria Ceramics, KEI Industries, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mahanagar Gas, One 97 Communications(Paytm), Shyam Metalics and Energy, SML Isuzu, VST Industries, Zee Entertainment will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

PNB Housing Finances consolidated net profit jumped 23.3% to Rs 533.50 crore on 13.6% increase in total income to Rs 2081.87 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Oberoi Realty reported a 27.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 421.25 crore on 29.7% fall in net sales to Rs 987.55 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Bajaj Finances managing director (MD), Anup Kumar Saha has resigned due to personal reasons. Rajeev Jain will assume the leadership as vice chairman and MD until March 2028, ensuring smooth succession and business continuity.

Dhanlaxmi Banks standalone net profit surged 252.2% to Rs 12.18 crore on 20.5% jump in total income to Rs 407.06 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

DCM Shrirams consolidated net profit jumped 13% to Rs 113.38 crore on 13.4% increase in net sales to Rs 3248.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

CIE Automotive reported 6.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 203.53 crore in Q1 June 2025 compared with Rs 216.83 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales increased 3.3% YoY to Rs 2,369 crore in Q1 FY26.

