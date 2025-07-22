Indices may open lower on mixed global cues

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were trading 39.50 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,681.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,578.43 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 10476.30 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the looming August 1 deadline for potential US trade tariffs. Japanese stocks, in particular, saw sharp swings after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishibas ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house.

Wall Street offered little direction, with US indices closing mostly flat overnight despite hitting fresh intraday records. The spotlight this week remains firmly on corporate earnings, with Tesla and Alphabet set to report on Wednesday. By the close in New York, the Dow slipped 0.04%, the S&P 500 inched up 0.14%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.38%. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks ended higher Monday, reversing a two-day decline. Gains were driven largely by robust Q1 earnings from major private lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, which helped offset persistent global trade challenges. The Nifty closed above the 25,050 level, buoyed by private banks, financial services, and metals. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 442.61 points or 0.54% to 82,200.34. The Nifty 50 index added 122.30 points or 0.49% to 25,090.70.