CMS Info Systems appoints Anush Raghavan as Chief Business Officer

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
CMS Info Systems announced that Anush Raghavan's role will expand from President of Cash Logistics business to Chief Business Officer of the company.

In this expanded role, Anush will drive sales across all business lines, aligning with CMS's integrated growth strategy.

Anush has held key leadership roles at CMS over the last 16 years and has been instrumental in growing the cash logistics business to a strong market leadership position. He also serves as the President - Cash Logistics Association and the Currency Cycle Association. These industry bodies have worked closely with RBI and Banks to drive new industry standards and compliance norms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

