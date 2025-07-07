Godavari Biorefineries' anti-cancer patent now validated in Spain and the UK

And as Unitary Patent covering multiple EU member statesGodavari Biorefineries announced that its European patent for a novel anti-cancer molecule has been validated in Spain, the United Kingdom, and as a Unitary Patent covering multiple EU member states. This milestone underscores the company's growing presence in high-impact scientific innovation, led by its dedicated Anti-Cancer Research Segment.
The patented molecule has demonstrated efficacy against both cancer cells and cancer stem cells, marking a promising advance toward more targeted and effective cancer therapies. It has shown potential in the treatment of various cancers, including breast and prostate cancer, with encouraging efficacy and safety profiles in preclinical animal studies. The molecule is currently in Phase 1a clinical trials to assess safety in human patients with advanced solid tumors as well as in healthy volunteers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app