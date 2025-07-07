Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godavari Biorefineries' anti-cancer patent now validated in Spain and the UK

Godavari Biorefineries' anti-cancer patent now validated in Spain and the UK

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
And as Unitary Patent covering multiple EU member states

Godavari Biorefineries announced that its European patent for a novel anti-cancer molecule has been validated in Spain, the United Kingdom, and as a Unitary Patent covering multiple EU member states. This milestone underscores the company's growing presence in high-impact scientific innovation, led by its dedicated Anti-Cancer Research Segment.

The patented molecule has demonstrated efficacy against both cancer cells and cancer stem cells, marking a promising advance toward more targeted and effective cancer therapies. It has shown potential in the treatment of various cancers, including breast and prostate cancer, with encouraging efficacy and safety profiles in preclinical animal studies. The molecule is currently in Phase 1a clinical trials to assess safety in human patients with advanced solid tumors as well as in healthy volunteers.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

