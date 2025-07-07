Hindustan Unilever Ltd soars 3.05%, gains for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2410.7, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.82% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% jump in NIFTY and a 5.07% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54735.6, up 1.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.58 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2416.8, up 3.04% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down 6.82% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% jump in NIFTY and a 5.07% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.