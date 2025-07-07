CESC Ltd spurts 1.43%, up for five straight sessions

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 181.16, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% gain in NIFTY and a 14.45% gain in the Nifty Energy.

CESC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 181.16, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25450.2. The Sensex is at 83377.33, down 0.07%. CESC Ltd has added around 6.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36509.6, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.49 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 182, up 1.3% on the day. CESC Ltd is up 5.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% gain in NIFTY and a 14.45% gain in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 29.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.