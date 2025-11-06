Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit declines 50.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.99% to Rs 576.33 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Microfin declined 50.46% to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 576.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 662.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.576.33662.4144.8349.5948.1391.7237.1181.1930.5261.61

