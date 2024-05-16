Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 14.38% in the March 2024 quarter

CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 14.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 627.08 crore

Net profit of CMS Info Systems rose 14.38% to Rs 91.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 627.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 501.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.79% to Rs 347.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 297.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 2264.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1914.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales627.08501.44 25 2264.681914.73 18 OPM %24.7828.74 -26.4728.08 - PBDT162.58143.22 14 617.28532.84 16 PBT122.86107.76 14 467.06401.02 16 NP91.4279.93 14 347.14297.24 17

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

