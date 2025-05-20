Everest Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.75% to Rs 452.63 crore

Net profit of Everest Industries rose 40.44% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.75% to Rs 452.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 432.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 18.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 1722.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1575.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

