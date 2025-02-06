CMS Info Systems Q3 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 93 crore

CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit climbed 7.02% to Rs 93.19 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 87.08 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations marginally declined to Rs 581.49 crore in the December 2024 quarter from Rs 582.30 crore in the same quarter last year, due to slower order execution.

Profit before tax in the third quarter of FY25 was at Rs 125.42 crore, up 7.22% as against Rs 116.97 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses fell 1.13% year on year (YoY) to Rs 467.79 crore in Q3 of FY25. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 87.15 (up 1.2% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 4.72 crore (up 20.41%) during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 160 crore in the December 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 6% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 27.5% in Q3 FY25, compared to 25.9% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the segmental front, cash management services revenue stood at Rs 404.38 crore (up 7.84% YoY), while revenue from managed services & technology solutions business was Rs 190.53 crore (down 10.38% YoY) and card services revenue was at Rs 19.44 crore (down 2.65% YoY) during the quarter under review.

On a 9-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 7.5% to Rs 274.90 crore despite a 10.25% YoY rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,805.46 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Rajiv Kaul, executive vice chairman, whole-time director, and CEO, CMS Info Systems, said, FY25 is a consolidation year on the back of a strong 20%+ revenue CAGR between FY21-FY24. In the first nine months of this year, we achieved 10.3% revenue growth and 7.5% PAT growth. We are gaining market share, maintaining world-class margins, and increasing our share of recurring revenue streams. We are also making the right long-term investments with an increase in our tech spends from 1% to 1.5% of revenues. As we gain momentum from order win execution, market share growth, and the expansion of our AIoT platform, we are positioned well for strong growth in FY26.

Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share, and the record date for the payment of the same is fixed as 11 February 2025. The dividend will be paid on or before 7 March 2025.

CMS is a cash management and managed services provider. The cash management segment includes ATM cash management, retail cash management, and cash in transit. The managed services include banking automation, brown-label ATMs, managed services, software solutions, and remote monitoring.

Shares of CMS Info Systems slipped 5.28% to Rs 441.65 on the BSE.

