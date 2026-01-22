Coal India facilitates automated sampling to improve quality of coal supply

In a continuous endeavour to improve the quality of domestic coal supply, Coal India (CIL) is progressively stepping up coal despatches through silo based mechanized loading system, integrated with Auto Mechanical Samplers. This technology-driven process ensures greater consistency in coal quality, circumventing human interference, while significantly reducing quality-related concerns of consumers.

To ensure an impartial, transparent, and credible determination of coal quality, as stipulated under the provisions of the Fuel Supply Agreement, CIL facilitates sampling and testing through independent Third Party Sampling Agencies (TPSAs). Currently, 11 TPSAs are on board empaneled by Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFCL) to carry out sampling and analysis at coal loading points of CIL's subsidiary companies. Coal consumers have the flexibility to select a TPSA of their choice from the PFCL-empaneled agencies for quality assessment.

Till December FY 2026, CIL has despatched about 375 Million Tonnes (MTs) of coal through rail mode which was sampled by TPSAs. Of this, half of the despatches were made through silos where the installed auto mechanical samplers ensured high standards of coal quality process control. CIL is aiming to increase this quantity to around 80% in the current fiscal. In a bid to achieve this steep target the commissioning of new first mile connectivity projects and loading through silos is rigorously followed. Based on coal quality sampling analysis provided by TPSAs and referee labs, CIL's overall grade conformity has risen to 85% till December of the ongoing fiscal year. The same was 82% year ago same period. The increased silo loading efforts by CIL are going to further scale up the conformity.