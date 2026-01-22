Shanti Gold International proposes capacity expansion at its new facility

Shanti Gold International announced the proposed expansion of its new manufacturing facility, aimed at addressing the increasing demand from organised jewellery retailers across the country and supporting the Company's expanding portfolio of long-term retail partnerships.

The proposed capacity expansion is strategically aligned with the ongoing structural shift towards organised jewellery retail, the growing preference for dependable and scalable manufacturing partners, and rising demand for design-led and customised jewellery offerings. Upon completion, the Company's manufacturing capacity is expected to increase by approximately 4,000 kgs per annum, strengthening its ability to service existing customers while enabling future growth opportunities.

