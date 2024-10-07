Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 479.95, down 3.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 66.77% in last one year as compared to a 27% rally in NIFTY and a 54.61% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 479.95, down 3.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 24780.85. The Sensex is at 81006.87, down 0.83%.Coal India Ltd has eased around 0.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42080.65, down 2.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 482.85, down 3.35% on the day. Coal India Ltd jumped 66.77% in last one year as compared to a 27% rally in NIFTY and a 54.61% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 20.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

