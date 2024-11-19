Coal India Ltd spurts 1.2%

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 418.3, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.29% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.47% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 418.3, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78326.94, up 1.28%. Coal India Ltd has dropped around 13.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36757.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 418.7, up 1.07% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 15.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

