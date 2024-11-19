Tata Power Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 414, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.71% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% jump in NIFTY and a 31.47% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 414, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78326.94, up 1.28%. Tata Power Company Ltd has slipped around 8.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36757.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 415.1, up 2.33% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 41.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

