Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 33.80% to Rs 308.60 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 308.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 230.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales308.60230.65 34 OPM %10.083.73 -PBDT23.461.12 1995 PBT21.52-1.79 LP NP21.48-3.07 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

