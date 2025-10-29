Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.80% to Rs 308.60 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 308.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 230.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.308.60230.6510.083.7323.461.1221.52-1.7921.48-3.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News