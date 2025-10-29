Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apar Industries standalone net profit rises 42.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Apar Industries standalone net profit rises 42.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 26.70% to Rs 5441.30 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries rose 42.80% to Rs 253.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 177.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.70% to Rs 5441.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4294.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5441.304294.48 27 OPM %8.447.65 -PBDT378.30268.30 41 PBT341.67239.41 43 NP253.87177.78 43

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

