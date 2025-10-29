Apar Industries standalone net profit rises 42.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.70% to Rs 5441.30 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries rose 42.80% to Rs 253.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 177.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.70% to Rs 5441.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4294.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5441.304294.488.447.65378.30268.30341.67239.41253.87177.78

